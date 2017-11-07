Toronto's newest supermarket comes with virtual reality and a huge video arcade

Toronto is about to welcome a new grocery store / entertainment centre unlike anything else the city has seen.

Nation's Experience at 1980 St. Clair Ave. West — a.k.a. the Stockyards — will be opening its doors to the public this Thursday, Nov. 16th, for the first time. It's been a long time coming.

Housed in what was once Toronto's first purpose-built Target location, Nation's will boast more than 200,000 square feet of grocery and dining space, as well as a 10,000 square foot entertainment centre.

A Facebook page for its grand opening event promises "a unique and thrilling shopping experience" featuring an arcade, VR experience rooms, an indoor playground and a family amusement centre.

Why put video games in a grocery store, you ask? Why the heck not, I say. It's 2017. Anything is possible!