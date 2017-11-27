This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Pickle Barrel, Aroma, Sashimi Island, Country Style

This week on DineSafe it was a rough week for a lot of well known chains. The Pickle Barrel had two locations busted by city health inspectors with one managing to rack up a staggering 12 infractions. Yikes! I guess they really want The Cheesecake Factory to take all our money.
Find out what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: November 20, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: November 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 5, Significant: 7)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: November 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.