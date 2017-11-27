Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Pickle Barrel, Aroma, Sashimi Island, Country Style

This week on DineSafe it was a rough week for a lot of well known chains. The Pickle Barrel had two locations busted by city health inspectors with one managing to rack up a staggering 12 infractions. Yikes! I guess they really want The Cheesecake Factory to take all our money.

Find out what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water this week on DineSafe.

Pickle Barrel Grand (1 Yorkdale Rd.)
  • Inspected on: November 20, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aroma Espresso Bar (2300 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 22, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Country Style (2929 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 22, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sanagan's Meat Locker (176 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: November 22, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sashimi Island (635 College St.)
  • Inspected on: November 22, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Pickle Barrel (5941 Leslie St.)
  • Inspected on: November 22, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 5, Significant: 7)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (5383 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 22, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
ASAP City In & Out (213 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: November 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cherry Cola's (200 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: November 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Coffee Time (1008 Wilson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

