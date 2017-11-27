This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Pickle Barrel, Aroma, Sashimi Island, Country Style

This week on DineSafe it was a rough week for a lot of well known chains. The Pickle Barrel had two locations busted by city health inspectors with one managing to rack up a staggering 12 infractions. Yikes! I guess they really want The Cheesecake Factory to take all our money.

Find out what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water this week on DineSafe.

Pickle Barrel Grand (1 Yorkdale Rd.)

Inspected on: November 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aroma Espresso Bar (2300 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: November 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Country Style (2929 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: November 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sashimi Island (635 College St.)

Inspected on: November 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Pickle Barrel (5941 Leslie St.)

Inspected on: November 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 5, Significant: 7)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (5383 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: November 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Inspected on: November 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Coffee Time (1008 Wilson Ave.)