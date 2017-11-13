This Week on DineSafe: Ding Dong Pastries, Freshii, Wild Wing, Starbucks, Boil Bar

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's best Chinese bakeries was shut down by city health inspectors. Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe was red carded for crucial infractions like failing to prevent gross unsanitary conditions.
Find out which other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: November 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: November 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: November 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Freshii (351 King St. East)
- Inspected on: November 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (2071 Steeles Ave. West)
- Inspected on: November 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Harry's (160 Springhurst Ave.)
- Inspected on: November 9, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.