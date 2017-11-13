Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Ding Dong Pastries, Freshii, Wild Wing, Starbucks, Boil Bar

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's best Chinese bakeries was shut down by city health inspectors. Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe was red carded for crucial infractions like failing to prevent gross unsanitary conditions.

Find out which other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Butter Chicken  Factory (556 Parliament St.)
  • Inspected on: November 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
James Cheese Back Ribs (409 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Kensington Natural Bakery & Cafe (460 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks (274 Wilson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Timothy's (595 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: November 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Boil Bar (664 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Congee Star (900 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: November 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe (321 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Freshii (351 King St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (2071 Steeles Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: November 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Harry's (160 Springhurst Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 9, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Ding Dong Pastries, Freshii, Wild Wing, Starbucks, Boil Bar

10 restaurants with video games in Toronto

The top 5 vegan poutine in Toronto

Union Station Holiday Market not coming back this year

Toronto food events: Free ice cream, Food & Wine Expo, Cheesecake Factory opening

Toronto is getting a winter street food market

HoSu Bistro shuts down on Queen West

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Sweet Jesus, Mary Be Kitchen, Borrel, Yeah Yeahs Pizza