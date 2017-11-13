This Week on DineSafe: Ding Dong Pastries, Freshii, Wild Wing, Starbucks, Boil Bar

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's best Chinese bakeries was shut down by city health inspectors. Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe was red carded for crucial infractions like failing to prevent gross unsanitary conditions.

Find out which other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Butter Chicken Factory (556 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: November 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

James Cheese Back Ribs (409 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: November 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: November 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (274 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: November 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Boil Bar (664 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: November 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Congee Star (900 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: November 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Freshii (351 King St. East)

Inspected on: November 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Wild Wing (2071 Steeles Ave. West)

Inspected on: November 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A