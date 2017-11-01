Toronto's newest coffee shop is also a laundromat

Toronto is home to so many quirky business concepts that sometimes it's surprising to realize that not everything under the sun has made its way to this fair city. Case in point: the coffee shop laundromat.

While cafe-laundromat hybrids have gained popularity in the US, the trend hasn't taken hold in Toronto just yet. That could be about to change, though.

The soon-to-open Laundry and Lattes at Dufferin and Wallace is set to marry an espresso bar with a laundromat. It used to be your average neighourhood coin op, but the front of the space will soon function as a third wave indie cafe.

Local places like Yummi Cafe Laundromat and the now defunct Eco Laundry Room and Cafe have waded into this territory before, but what sets Laundry and Lattes apart is that the cafe component won't be secondary.

On the contrary, it's sure to cater to folks merely looking for a caffeine fix rather than freshly washed clothes.

There's still plenty of work to be done to renovate the existing laundromat at 1152 Dufferin Street, but a peek in the window reveals a wooden espresso bar coming along very nicely.

There's no official launch date for Laundry and Lattes yet, but I'm told that an opening can be expected in about a month.