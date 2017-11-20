The top 10 restaurants on Eglinton West

The top restaurants on Eglinton West are proving that despite area construction, local Toronto businesses persist with know-how, heritage, and just plain great food. Everything from burgers, Indian and sushi to some of the city’s best shawarma and Italian can be found along this stretch between Oriole Parkway and the Allen Expressway.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants on Eglinton West.

The incredible shawarma and made-to-order laffa bread at this family-run restaurant are the product of decades of history. Hummus, grilled eggplant and shakshuka are all also on the menu, and everything here is completely Kosher.

The restaurant of a former chef at Kamasutra, the butter chicken and coconut shrimp here are to die for, and sizzling grill platters are the specialty. Dine in and accompany your spicy meal with a range of wines, or order delivery.

This place has been a favourite for healthy Korean for almost ten years, offering a ton of gluten-free and vegetarian options as well as a range of their house-made sauces.

This is where to get USDA steaks, East Coast lobster, and gourmet Cantonese and Szechuan all under one roof. Elegant high ceilings and glowing lanterns create a truly unique atmosphere in this dim restaurant.

If you're looking for a swanky spot to eat kosher in Toronto look no further. The French-inspired menu is constantly changing, offering plates such as wild rice stuffed chicken and grilled eggplant in a sweet miso glaze.

A neighbourhood mainstay for over thirty years, this Middle Eastern restaurant serves all your classics, including falafel, lamb, beef or hummus sandwiches as well as lamb shish kebabs and liver skewers.

This cozy Indian restaurant elegantly presents specialty dishes such as whole pomfret, murg massalam, vegetable angara and lamb shank.

Billed as Southern Italian soul food, this place is known as not only one of the best Italian restaurants and best family style menus on Eglinton West, but in the entire city. A huge range of shareable antipasti including calamari, salumi, octopus, sardines and more precede hearty pasta dishes and other classic Italian mains.

Wood-fired pizza and bottles of wine priced under $40 can be found at this comfy Italian restaurant. There are a ton of salads as well as wraps, calzones and pastas here too.

This place has been in business for over thirty years, but it’s never gotten any fancier. Easily spotted by its kitschy board exterior and Tiki-esque sign, it’s open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.