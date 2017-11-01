The top restaurant openings in Toronto for October brought us new options for sushi, pasta, BBQ, rice bowls, French cuisine, burgers of all stripes and even vegan cocktails.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

This vegan spot from the creators of Kupfert & Kim does cocktails made using kombucha and chaga but also incorporates messy pulled pineapple sandwiches, veggie burgers and skewers into their morning-to-night menu. This new hangout is fresh to death.

With an almost Kubrickian interior, this sister diner to powerhouse Alo at Queen and Spadina is serving up classics like beef tartare and burgers as well as boozy shakes elevated to the highest level.

This pasta bar near Casa Loma has been making a name for itself with licensed lunch, brunch and dinner. A part of the Lil’ Baci empire that also includes Bob Coffee Bar nextdoor, daily pastas and a negroni bar are highlights here, while brunch includes not only baked or poached eggs, but also meatballs and pasta carbonara.

From the people behind Thirsty Duck and Eastside Social comes this classy joint with a motto of eat local, eat often, and drink well. The Gerrard and Jones restaurant is serving up colourful veggie-heavy dishes like mushroom pappardelle.

This tucked-away spot in Baldwin Village has minimal dim decor of neon and bar seating, but the action is all in the middle of the room where elaborate tapas of sunomono or pork belly and a wide array of temaki hand rolls containing anything from squash to salmon, tuna or egg and truffle are constructed.

Those pining for the days of BBQ platters soaring out of the Wenona Lodge Kitchen need yearn no longer: the Pork Ninja himself now has his own restaurant at Earlscourt and St. Clair West. You’ll find all the same good eatin’ like smoked brisket, pulled pork, wings, mac n’ cheese, hush puppies, and many Pork Ninjas signature sauces here.

In a dazzling space where Bar Italia used to be, this Little Italy restaurant from the same folks behind the Oxley and Queen and Beaver is fitted with a splendid skylight illuminating a regal bar and a wine list that gossips with you like an old gal pal - not to mention dishes like raw butterfish, foie gras and wasabi and lamb.

Another Little Italy newcomer, this restaurant is doing creative cocktails including some smoked options and easy favourites like scallops and pasta.

This small spot near Yonge and Bloor is where to go for a reasonable, tasty and fast rice bowl for a quick lunch power-up or speedy takeout dinner. Raw salmon, torched pork belly, deep-fried shrimp, and galbi short ribs are some of the options on the simple menu.

This French restaurant across the street from 99 Sudbury serves oysters with waffle chips and donuts piped full of hazelnut praline cream.