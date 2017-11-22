Popular Toronto lunch spot accused of unpaid wages

Drama is afoot at a popular downtown lunch spot as former employees allege they're owed almost $5,000 in unpaid wages.

Green Republic Food Co at University and Dundas has come under fire for allegedly having not paid several workers on time.

City News spoke with the former employees and reported that two claims have been filed with the Ministry of Labour for back wages owed to employees, while a spokesperson for Green Republic claims that they have been paid.

The restaurant opened earlier this year and has quickly become a favourite for salads, sandwiches, coffee and other lunch fare.

Accusations of unpaid or mishandled wages have become a disturbing trend in Toronto's restaurant industry in recent months, with well known restaurateur Susur Lee among those accused of not paying their employees properly.

One of the former employees, Simon Cheung, told City News that only just recently a quarter of what was owed to him was paid, but that the restaurant still needs to pay him around $2,000.