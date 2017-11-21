Eat & Drink
frans toronto

Frans Restaurant closed after fire

The Shuter Street and Victoria street location of Frans is currently closed due to a kitchen fire that broke out late last night.

A customer reported that smoke was seen coming from the kitchen before everyone was evacuated and fire services were called.

Signs have appeared on the doors that read "closed until further notice" and "closed".

Frans remains temporarily closed until further notice. Photo courtesy of Lisa Power.

The fire was apparently due to grease in the exhaust ducts.

There is no word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.

