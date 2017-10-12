The Warehouse Group is opening another restaurant in Toronto

The team that brought us El Furniture Warehouse, Queen St. Warehouse and The Dime is about to open yet another "premium dive bar" in Toronto – this time, in one of the city's busiest tourist areas.

Located at 366 Yonge Street, the new restaurant – appropriately named Yonge Street Warehouse – will take over the building formerly occupied by Sunrise Records.

That's right across the street from Ryerson, of course. Get ready for some serious lineups and student shenanigans here.

Construction is already underway on the new space, but we don't yet have an opening date. According to the bar's new Instagram account, the "Yonge x Dundas" Warehouse outpost will be "opening soon."

They're also hiring servers, bartenders, support staff and kitchen staff. "DM for details" if you're looking for work.