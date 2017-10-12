Toronto just got its first crawfish restaurant
Would you rather eat one gigantic lobster, or 40 tiny lobster-like crustaceans?
You can do both in Toronto, if you like, but if you prefer the latter choice you're going to love Mr. Roc's Crawfish.
The recently-opened Chinatown restaurant specializes, as its name suggests, in crawfish. You can get this Southern staple deep-fried, boiled with wine, chopped up in fried rice or seasoned with 13 spices here, all of it in jaw-dropping quantities.
The restaurant itself is located at 416 Spadina (a pretty dope address for a Toronto business, right?).
If you're not into downing decapods (or simply want a side of something else,) Mr. Roc's has a pretty big menu. It includes deep-fried pork belly, sesame paste noodles, cuttlefish balls, duck tongue and coconut chicken hot pot, among other things.
