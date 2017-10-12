Eat & Drink
Toronto just got its first crawfish restaurant

Would you rather eat one gigantic lobster, or 40 tiny lobster-like crustaceans?

You can do both in Toronto, if you like, but if you prefer the latter choice you're going to love Mr. Roc's Crawfish‎.

A post shared by karen wang (@kk_zhongying) on

The recently-opened Chinatown restaurant specializes, as its name suggests, in crawfish. You can get this Southern staple deep-fried, boiled with wine, chopped up in fried rice or seasoned with 13 spices here, all of it in jaw-dropping quantities.

A post shared by @pproc on

The restaurant itself is located at 416 Spadina (a pretty dope address for a Toronto business, right?).  

If you're not into downing decapods (or simply want a side of something else,) Mr. Roc's has a pretty big menu. It includes deep-fried pork belly, sesame paste noodles, cuttlefish balls, duck tongue and coconut chicken hot pot, among other things.

