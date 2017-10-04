Eat & Drink
Toronto shawarma festival

Toronto is getting its first ever shawarma festival

Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! Spinning meat! Shawarma power!

Next weekend, Toronto will play home to a brand new food festival dedicated exclusively to shawarma and falafel.

How has this not happened before, you ask? I don't know, but it feels long overdue.

The event, hosted by Gorilla Management, is slated to take place in the Canary District, directly across the street from Souk Tabule at 494 Front St. East, which gives a big hint to at least one of the vendors. 

The full list of participants has yet to be released, but our appetites are already starting to grow.

"The event everyone has been waiting for... and admission is FREE," reads a description of the event on Facebook. "Let your taste buds do the talking to find who has the best Shawarmas and falafels in Toronto."

Fans of the meaty middle eastern food can get all the shawarma their hearts desire on Sunday, October 15 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In the meantime, you can find these delicious, well-priced wraps and meals across Toronto.

Hector Vasquez at Souk Tabule

