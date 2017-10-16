This Week on DineSafe: Second Cup, Pablo Cheese Tart, Super Arzon, Sushi Gen, Upper Deck

This week on DineSafe the Second Cup inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre was busted by city health inspectors. While the location wasn't shut down, they did manage to land three infractions, one of which was deemed crucial.

Pablo Cheese Tart (114 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 10, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: October 11, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: October 11, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Second Cup (255 Front St. West)

Inspected on: October 12, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Sushi Gen (1502 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 12, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Super Arzon Food Market (6105 Yonge St.)