Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Second Cup, Pablo Cheese Tart, Super Arzon, Sushi Gen, Upper Deck

This week on DineSafe the Second Cup inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre was busted by city health inspectors. While the location wasn't shut down, they did manage to land three infractions, one of which was  deemed crucial.

See which other establishments got carded on DineSafe this week.

Pablo Cheese Tart (114 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 10, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mangia & Bevi (260 King St. East)
  • Inspected on: October 11, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Upper Deck by Fran's (20 College St.)
  • Inspected on: October 11, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Second Cup (255 Front St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 12, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Sushi Gen (1502 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 12, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Super Arzon Food Market (6105 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

