This Week on DineSafe: Big Smoke Burger, Starbucks, Hogtown Smoke, Sabai Sabai

This week on DineSafe I can happily announce that there are no restaurant closures to report. Instead a number of establishments across the city landed conditional passes, including a Starbucks in midtown.

Discover what other restaurants got dinged this week on DineSafe.

Magic Oven (302 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: October 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Sabai Sabai (81 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: October 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Churrasqueira Costa Verde (370 Oakwood Ave.)

Inspected on: October 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Wah Sing (47 Baldwin St.)

Inspected on: October 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hakka Wow (1433 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: October 25, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Big Smoke Burger (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: October 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

The Gabardine (372 Bay St.)

Inspected on: October 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hogtown Smoke (1959 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: October 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Starbucks (2630 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

One Zo Tapioca (399 Spadina Ave.)