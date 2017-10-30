Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Big Smoke Burger, Starbucks, Hogtown Smoke, Sabai Sabai

This week on DineSafe I can happily announce that there are no restaurant closures to report. Instead a number of establishments across the city landed conditional passes, including a Starbucks in midtown.

Discover what other restaurants got dinged this week on DineSafe.

Magic Oven (302 Eglinton Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: October 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Sabai Sabai (81 Bloor St. East)
  • Inspected on: October 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Churrasqueira Costa Verde (370 Oakwood Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Wah Sing (47 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: October 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hakka Wow (1433 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: October 25, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Big Smoke Burger (3401 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: October 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
The Gabardine (372 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: October 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hogtown Smoke (1959 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: October 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Starbucks (2630 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
One Zo Tapioca (399 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

