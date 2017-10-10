St. Lawrence Market being transformed into a night market next month

You'll soon have the chance to try everything from crepes to caviar and a whole lot of wine and cheese at a special night inside Toronto's main food hub.

The St. Lawrence Market's annual Evening at the Market is one of the most exciting food events of the year, and it's coming up soon.

For one delicious evening the South Market will transform into a full blown night market that offers the opportunity to try out a dizzy array of items from 64 different merchants all under one roof.

A post shared by Marco Bianchi (@themarcoist) on Nov 11, 2016 at 7:17am PST

It's a great chance to taste test a ton of amazing food from all over the world for a good cause since proceeds go to Second Harvest Food Rescue. You can bounce from stall to stall in the warmly lit market getting to know the vendors and sharing your love of food.

The feast takes place on November 9th with tickets available for $75 while they last.