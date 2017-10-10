Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
st Lawrence evening market

St. Lawrence Market being transformed into a night market next month

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You'll soon have the chance to try everything from crepes to caviar and a whole lot of wine and cheese at a special night inside Toronto's main food hub.

The St. Lawrence Market's annual Evening at the Market is one of the most exciting food events of the year, and it's coming up soon.

For one delicious evening the South Market will transform into a full blown night market that offers the opportunity to try out a dizzy array of items from 64 different merchants all under one roof.

A post shared by Marco Bianchi (@themarcoist) on

It's a great chance to taste test a ton of amazing food from all over the world for a good cause since proceeds go to Second Harvest Food Rescue. You can bounce from stall to stall in the warmly lit market getting to know the vendors and sharing your love of food.

The feast takes place on November 9th with tickets available for $75 while they last. 

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Riverdale's Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe opening in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Aroma, Lone Star, Spring Rolls, Old School, Owl of Minerva

A Toronto bar has just turned itself into a haunted house

St. Lawrence Market being transformed into a night market next month

The top 10 neighbourhoods for coffee in Toronto

Toronto farmers' markets say they're not selling fake goods

10 takes on pumpkin spice treats in Toronto

The top 25 breakfast sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood