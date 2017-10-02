Massive Filipino supermarket Seafood City now open in Mississauga

There's one more reason to pay a visit to Mississauga with the recent opening of Seafood City's first Canadian location.

The Filipino seafood supermarket chain had its grand opening last week at the Heartland Town Centre. The massive store occupies a whopping 50,000 square foot space and has already witnessed lineups as curious shoppers flocked to check out the new store.

Seafood City originally began in the US and has since grown to service Filipino communities all over North America. It takes its design from traditional Filipino marketplaces and offers a wide array of authentic Filipino food and groceries.

The supermarket also features a number of accompanying fast food chains, including Noodle Street, Crispy Town, and Grill City. Perhaps most exciting of all, Jollibee is also destined to call the market home when it opens sometime next year.

You can expect more lineups then.