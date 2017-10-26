Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sanagans toronto

Toronto's favourite butcher shop is opening a second location

Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A good butcher is the perfect addition to any neighbourhood.

Sanagan’s Meat Locker, a staple in Kensington Market, has just announced its expansion.

The Toronto-favourite is opening a second location on Gerrard Street, nestled between Coxwell and Greenwood.

The Little India neighbourhood has been building up with new shops in recent years, and Sanagan’s hopes to bring its butchering expertise and locally sourced meat to the area.

In a post on Sanagan’s website, the announcement notes that the new east-side shop will be smaller than the flagship, and similar to the original store in Kensington.

An opening date has not been announced yet.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's favourite butcher shop is opening a second location

Susur Lee's kids are opening a restaurant in a food court

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Omai, Trecce, Terre Rouge, Convenience Bar

Famous Tokyo ramen stand opening first overseas location in Toronto

Toronto is getting a retro convenience store restaurant

One of Toronto's top BBQ joints is opening a second location

This Week on DineSafe: Hero Burger, Subway, Koek Koek, Starbucks, Second Cup

The top 10 vegan pizza in Toronto