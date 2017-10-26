Toronto's favourite butcher shop is opening a second location

A good butcher is the perfect addition to any neighbourhood.

Sanagan’s Meat Locker, a staple in Kensington Market, has just announced its expansion.

The Toronto-favourite is opening a second location on Gerrard Street, nestled between Coxwell and Greenwood.

The Little India neighbourhood has been building up with new shops in recent years, and Sanagan’s hopes to bring its butchering expertise and locally sourced meat to the area.

In a post on Sanagan’s website, the announcement notes that the new east-side shop will be smaller than the flagship, and similar to the original store in Kensington.

An opening date has not been announced yet.