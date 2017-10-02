The top restaurant openings in Toronto for September offer more unique dining experiences than ever before. Step through the looking glass and cross over from an ordinary corner store into a hidden bar evoking sixties Hong Kong, eat steak in a castle, and journey to faraway Thailand, Turkey, Argentina, Lebanon, Israel and Morocco.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

This steakhouse in Casa Loma is a new jewel in the city. Epic towering design built right into the heritage elements of the century-old castle will make you feel like a Disney character as you indulge in feasts of seafood towers and bone-in steaks.

From the guys behind food truck Che Baby comes this lounge-y Queen West Argentinian restaurant selling their well-known chori-pan sandwiches along with empanadas, off-the-cuff cocktails, guacamole, ceviche and steak on an ever-evolving menu.

Israeli, Lebanese and Moroccan cuisine join forces within the mind of Chef Howard Dubrovsky to come up with the menu of small sharing plates available at this breezy new Ossington spot such as fried chicken with orange blossom honey, fried brussel leaves, crudo and house-made flatbread and lebneh.

Dundas West’s newest hotspot is almost missable if you’re not looking for it, hidden behind a bodega-like front area that sells beer and wine in cans. Beyond that the full bar does Chinese small plates of wontons, crispy pork and eggplant, and smashed cucumber salad.

This new Turkish restaurant in Scarborough is not like the others, with sprawling open concept design and gigantic copper signs and a mind-blowing menu of a variety of cold and hot mezzes, kebab platters and traditional Turkish drinks.

Vegans and non-vegans alike have been buzzing over this new Temperance Street restaurant with an entirely plant-based menu of burgers, shakes, floats, onion rings, tater tots and more from the people behind Planta.

What was once Soi Thai on College has now become Shanee, a flirty little restaurant with a menu of Thai tapas including fried rice balls, spring rolls, fresh rolls, duck wings, spicy seafood salad, and Thai sausages.

This new restaurant atop Bisha Hotel serves elegant Baja-inspired fare like steak, fish and tres leche cakes. Sip a glass of wine and stare out at the city from the adjacent rooftop patio with infinity pool and prime CN Tower views.

From the same folks who run Anatolia in the same strip mall in Etobicoke comes this daytime cafe serving Turkish breakfasts and specialties like cheesy gozleme, Turkish tea and coffee, and manti.

On Bathurst near King, this new brewery is serving up a menu of upscale pub fare including octopus, venison tartare, and house-made Jamaican patties and charcuterie to go with their nine draft beers brewed on-site.