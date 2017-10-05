10 restaurants for Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto

Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto might be a home-cooked meal for some, but for those who don't want to spend the day basting a turkey, a whole slew of local restaurants are ready to serve you a feast.

Here's where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto this year.

Book a table on October 8 at this restaurant next to the Shangri-La Hotel for a family style prix fixe feast at $75 a head. Expect bread with smoked white fish, carrot salad, green beans, roast chicken with stuffing and brussels sports and for dessert, carrot cake.

This French restaurant in the Beaches will be serving up a special menu on both Sunday and Monday. A family dinner for 8 to 10 people will set you back $319 and features a 15 lbs. turkey with all the fixings. There's also a menu for $49 per person available for smaller groups.

The Yorkville restaurant's annual Thanksgiving dinner will run October 8 and 9. The prix fixe menu is $75 on Sunday and $85 on Monday and comes with options like foie gras, goose terrine and turkey.

On October 8 this Adelaide West restaurant is serving up a set menu at dinner for $49 per person. Expect kale salad, squash risotto and turkey with all the classic accompaniments. The evening also includes free corkage and 50% off the entire wine list.

This restaurant on the Danforth is offering a three course prix fixe menu for Thanksgiving dinner on October 8 for $39. Find options like sunchoke purée, turkey, ricotta gnocchi and pumpkin pie crème caramel.

Get stuffed at this Financial District spot on Sunday and Monday by indulging in their $35 prix fixe menu. Roasted turkey is the star of the menu and comes with mushroom duxelle, maple-roasted sweet potato, brussels sprouts gratin and cumberland sauce.

The Liberty Village brewery is celebrating their first Thanksgiving with beer can turkey sandwiches for $18. It will be available for dinner Friday through Sunday.

Reserve a table at this Yonge & Front restaurant on October 8 or 9 to sink your teeth into their special Thanksgiving menu. There's roasted squash soup ($9), a heirloom beet salad ($11) and an entire roast turkey served with sides ($30). For dessert there's pumpkin cheesecake ($9).

This Scarborough steakhouse is doing a three course Thanksgiving dinner that will set you back $32 per person and features sweet corn chowder, a traditional Thanksgiving roast turkey platter and apple cobbler.

The restaurant at Queen and Bay is celebrating Thanksgiving from October 7 to 9. Features include spiced pumpkin bisque ($6/$9), turkey roast with honey-glazed root vegetables, mash, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce ($25) and apple pie ($9).