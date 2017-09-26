Toronto restaurants are fundraising for Mexico City

Toronto's Mexican restaurants are rallying together in support of those affected by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico City on Sept. 19, killing at least 333 people and damaging more than 11,000 homes.

An even stronger earthquake, centred off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, had killed nearly 100 people just two weeks earlier, and while search efforts remain underway, the focus has now shifted largely to rebuilding.

Here's what local establishments with roots down south are doing to help the injured citizens, beleaguered rescue workers, and thousands of people left homeless by the recent rash of devastating quakes – and how you can help them help Mexico City.

This Liberty Village gem, known for its fresh, self-cultivated, ground corn-maize tortillas, is hosting a fundraiser this Thursday featuring an open mic for poetry, songs and stories. Every sale of food and drinks from that day will be going directly to relief efforts in Juchitan, Oaxaca.

King's Tacos has been feeding Toronto since the early 80's, and has clearly cultivated a strong presence within the community. The restaurant has shared no less than 15 posts since Sept. 19 about earthquake relief efforts, and has been posting dozens of photos to show the onslaught of generous donations they've received.

This student-friendly taco joint near Ryerson is dedicating its 2nd anniversary to earthquake relief efforts in Mexico. All sales made on Sept. 27 will be donated to the cause.

El Catrin is rolling out a special VIVA MEXICO menu this weekend, the proceeds of which will be donated to Mexico's Red Cross. "This issue is close to our hearts, with family, friends and communities of our El Catrin team effected first hand," reads a message posted by the beautiful Distillery District spot on Instagram.

Like King's Tacos, Kensington Market's El Trompo is collecting donations of canned food, hygiene kits, baby items and first aid items to send off in boxes, directly to people affected by the earthquake in Mexico. Fonda Lola and El Rey Mezcal Bar are also collecting non-perishable items to be sent to Mexico as part of the same effort.

Other restaurants promoting disaster relief efforts include Mad Mexican, Xola, and Playa Cabana through its use of Tequila Tromba.

Hungry? Me too. How often can you indulge in such a good cause?