Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mexico city earthquake fundraiser

Toronto restaurants are fundraising for Mexico City

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Mexican restaurants are rallying together in support of those affected by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico City on Sept. 19, killing at least 333 people and damaging more than 11,000 homes.

An even stronger earthquake, centred off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, had killed nearly 100 people just two weeks earlier, and while search efforts remain underway, the focus has now shifted largely to rebuilding.

Here's what local establishments with roots down south are doing to help the injured citizens, beleaguered rescue workers, and thousands of people left homeless by the recent rash of devastating quakes – and how you can help them help Mexico City.

Maizal

This Liberty Village gem, known for its fresh, self-cultivated, ground corn-maize tortillas, is hosting a fundraiser this Thursday featuring an open mic for poetry, songs and stories. Every sale of food and drinks from that day will be going directly to relief efforts in Juchitan, Oaxaca.

King's Tacos

King's Tacos has been feeding Toronto since the early 80's, and has clearly cultivated a strong presence within the community. The restaurant has shared no less than 15 posts since Sept. 19 about earthquake relief efforts, and has been posting dozens of photos to show the onslaught of generous donations they've received.

Tacos 101

This student-friendly taco joint near Ryerson is dedicating its 2nd anniversary to earthquake relief efforts in Mexico. All sales made on Sept. 27 will be donated to the cause.

El Catrin

El Catrin is rolling out a special VIVA MEXICO menu this weekend, the proceeds of which will be donated to Mexico's Red Cross. "This issue is close to our hearts, with family, friends and communities of our El Catrin team effected first hand," reads a message posted by the beautiful Distillery District spot on Instagram

El Trompo

Like King's Tacos, Kensington Market's El Trompo is collecting donations of canned food, hygiene kits, baby items and first aid items to send off in boxes, directly to people affected by the earthquake in Mexico. Fonda Lola and El Rey Mezcal Bar are also collecting non-perishable items to be sent to Mexico as part of the same effort.

A post shared by Fonda Lola Toronto (@fondalola) on

Other restaurants promoting disaster relief efforts include Mad Mexican, Xola, and Playa Cabana through its use of Tequila Tromba.

Hungry? Me too. How often can you indulge in such a good cause?

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurants are fundraising for Mexico City

Chef Gordon Ramsay just helped launch Cobalt Social pop-up restaurant in Toronto

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Tim Hortons, Bunner's, Island Cafe, Sweet Hart Kitchen

Toronto's newest food truck is a barbecue lover's dream

The top 30 bakeries in Toronto by neighbourhood

Queen East is suddenly a Toronto beer lover's paradise

The top 10 monthly subscription boxes in Toronto