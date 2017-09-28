Toronto's newest pub is all about raising funds for charity

Who says drinking beer with your buddies can't be noble?

This is the question behind a new, Toronto-based event event series and pop-up bar called 'PhilanthroPub.'

"The PhilanthroPub is about creating unique and memorable experiences that result in giving back to the community," reads the organization's website. "We organize pop-up pubs and restaurants that serve the best local food, wine, beer and spirits and we donate 100% of the proceeds to local charities."

This Saturday, when the pub opens its doors for the first time in Leslieville, that charity will be The Red Door Family Shelter.

Guests can expect live music, food trucks, and lots of local beer, wine and spirits at the event, which will take place near Queen and Pape at the site of the forthcoming 1001 Queen East condo building.

Organizers say that if their charity bash goes well on Sept. 30th, they'll be hosting similar events in this space and elsewhere "for other causes down the road."

The "philanthropub" concept has been tested out by other organizations in the past (with varying degrees of success,) but this Leslieville pop-up appears to be the first of its kind in Toronto.

"All of our goals are focused around proving that any place, anytime and anywhere is an opportunity to bring together great friends, for great times and support great causes," organizers say.

"We believe our approach can be adapted for practically any cause or scenario."