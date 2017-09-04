Eat & Drink
Posted 5 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Lee Chen, Diamond Pizza, Bobbie Sue's, Cocina Economica

This week on DineSafe old school Toronto pizzeria Diamond Pizza was shut down by city health inspectors. The restaurant landed two crucial infractions, including failure to prevent an insect infestation, which ultimately lead to its closure. 

See which other restaurants got carded on DineSafe this week.

Diamond Pizza (510 Main St.)
  • Inspected on: August 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent an insect infestation and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Lee Chen Asian Bistro (214 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Agra Fine Indian Cuisine (4850 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: August 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bobbie Sue's (162 Ossington Ave.)
  • Inspected on: August 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Cocina Economica (145 Berkeley St.)
  • Inspected on: August 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Crave Healthy Habits (145 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Lick It Gelato (250 Queens Quay West)
  • Inspected on: August 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lahore Tikka House (1365 Gerrard St.)
  • Inspected on: September 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

