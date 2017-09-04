This Week on DineSafe: Lee Chen, Diamond Pizza, Bobbie Sue's, Cocina Economica

This week on DineSafe old school Toronto pizzeria Diamond Pizza was shut down by city health inspectors. The restaurant landed two crucial infractions, including failure to prevent an insect infestation, which ultimately lead to its closure.
See which other restaurants got carded on DineSafe this week.
- Inspected on: August 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent an insect infestation and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: August 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: August 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: August 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.