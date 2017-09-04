This Week on DineSafe: Lee Chen, Diamond Pizza, Bobbie Sue's, Cocina Economica

This week on DineSafe old school Toronto pizzeria Diamond Pizza was shut down by city health inspectors. The restaurant landed two crucial infractions, including failure to prevent an insect infestation, which ultimately lead to its closure.

Diamond Pizza (510 Main St.)

Inspected on: August 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent an insect infestation and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Lee Chen Asian Bistro (214 King St. West)

Inspected on: August 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Agra Fine Indian Cuisine (4850 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: August 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Cocina Economica (145 Berkeley St.)

Inspected on: August 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Crave Healthy Habits (145 King St. West)

Inspected on: August 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Lick It Gelato (250 Queens Quay West)

Inspected on: August 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lahore Tikka House (1365 Gerrard St.)