Taiwanese fried chicken and seafood chain Cheers Cut arrives in Toronto

Toronto's range of fried chicken is already pretty impressive, but its newest addition is definitely something to get excited about.

Cheers Cut Fried Chicken and Seafood has joined the recent wave of Taiwanese fried chicken joints that have been rolling in like Monga Fried Chicken and the ever-popular Hot-Star Large Fried Chicken, which saw long lineups when it first opened its doors.

Like Hot-Star, Cheers Cut doesn't play around when it comes to huge, golden slabs of chicken. It boasts the "largest fried 12oz chicken," which is a nearly foot-long Samurai Crispy Chicken coated in a crispy blend of pepper and chili powder that looks like it could easily crush you.

A post shared by Foods of Toronto | Devon L. (@foodsoftoronto) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

And what would fried chicken be without a strong sauce game? This beast is best served with a range of sauces like plum, Sichuan chill, honey mustard, and sweet and sour.

A post shared by Patrick•Toronto•PR Strategist (@feedmyphone) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

The restaurant also has a few locations in New York, but stays true to its Yilan roots by keeping with traditional items like bento boxes, authentic noodle dishes, and enormous, one litre bubble tea made with fresh fruit.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, people have already started flocking to Cheers Cut for its soft opening at 372 Yonge Street.