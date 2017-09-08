The top 10 new restaurants in Toronto from summer 2017

New restaurants in Toronto this summer wowed us with flavours from Armenia, Eastern Europe and Italy and gave us fresh rooftop roosts and fun patios to enjoy during our warmer months.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Toronto from summer 2017.

This airy midtown restaurant is all about mom’s Armenian cooking, the name translating to “mama.” Share plates of handmade mante, lamb chops, whole heads of cauliflower, and fatoush salad family style.

The incredible view from this Riverside project that revamped an old school strip club spans all the way from the waterfront to Eglinton. Locally inspired cocktails and bar dishes like ceviche, jerk ribs and burgers can be enjoyed up here, and the bar downstairs is the perfect spot for a sip of rose.

The newest boutique hotel in Toronto is situated in the fiery King West area, and the food at the Lobby Bar downstairs and Kost 44 floors up on the rooftop is seriously glamourous. Tuna tartare, sea bream, roasted tofu, and dry aged striploin shine on Kost’s Baja-inspired menu.

An Eastern European pub from mogul Grant van Gameren, cevapi, pierogies, smoked fish and pickles are all on the menu here. A ton of seating and a hip patio are highlights of this new Parkdale tavern.

Serving Indigenous cuisine like seal tartare, elk and sweetgrass creme brulee, this midtown restaurant adds another to a growing list of restaurants that elevate our Canadian roots.

An extension of the Drake mini-empire, this spot is right next to Henderson Brewing and across from the art gallery that’s still under construction on Sterling Road. Open all day and encompassing a bakery with fresh bread, larder selling ice cream and cured meats, cafe and restaurant, this newest Drake project does it all.

Nestle into this little restaurant in Harbord Village and tuck into some of the most divine seafood presented minimally and beautifully. Sushi, oysters, and veg like maitake mushrooms star here.

This brand new brewpub in Little India serves a list of its very own unique beers like a Dortmunder, Smoked Session and Transatlantic Ale, accompanied by a menu of izakaya-style snacks such as cold braised veggies, katsu sammies, rice balls, and mushroom salad.

Situated smack dab in the middle of the Financial District, this hotspot has been packed since it opened. With over fifty beers on tap and a menu that features bar faves like tacos, pizzas, burgers and apps like crispy sushi, there’s truly something for everyone here.

An elegant all day restaurant, bar and cafe right across from Campagnolo from the same proprietors, this spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner all with Italian flair. Salmon with avocado and citrus, oblong pizzas, tons of veggie sides, and an already legendary lasagna are all perfect for sharing - if you can.