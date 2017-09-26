Chef Gordon Ramsay just helped launch Cobalt Social pop-up restaurant in Toronto

Toronto can’t get enough of pop-ups, and the latest is a restaurant by celeb chef Gordon Ramsay in partnership with Montreal’s Antonio Park of Park Restaurant and Matty Matheson of Parts & Labour, as well as American Express.

Both Ramsay and Park have made television appearances judging cooking competitions Masterchef and Chopped Canada respectively.

The space takes over the former Zimmerman's Freshmart grocery store at 241 Augusta Avenue in Kensington Market.

The space has been totally transformed from a musty shuttered store to a sparkling new restaurant and speakeasy called Cobalt Social.

The restaurant will feature specially created menus by both Park and Matheson as well as a signature dish by Ramsay to be served on opening night tomorrow.

For your chance to snag a seat at the exclusive Cobalt Social just click here.

There's limited seating each night at Cobalt Social so reservations are first come, first serve.

Update: Reservations to Cobalt Social are now sold out. You can still get a taste of Gordon Ramsay's dish in limited quantities through Uber Eats on September 27 and 28.