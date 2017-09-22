There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto this weekend

What better way to kick off the fall season than with an entire warehouse full of butter tarts?

This Saturday, you and your sweet tooth can taste up to 50 different kinds of the classic Canadian treat at the largest event of its kind in our province: The 2017 Kawarthas Northumberland Butter Tart Taste-Off.

Hosted at the Peterborough Farmer's Market, the annual event will see professional butter tart makers from all over Northumberland County and the Kawartha Lakes area compete to win the hearts of celebrity chefs – and the taste buds of tart fans like you.

A post shared by Kawarthas Northumberland (@buttertarttour) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

"Our bakers are bringing MORE tarts than ever before!," reads a description of the event on Facebook."That means more space, fewer lines, and better access."

Food Network Chef David Adjey will be judging a competition for "the best up-and-coming chef's creation." A new category of specialty butter tarts called the "Canadiana Collection" will also be added to the taste-off this year.

The massive taste-off begins this Saturday at 9 a.m., but don't fret if you can't make it – the event is actually part of a year-round butter tart tour that you can take at your own pace, any time. And it's just one hour from Toronto.

"With over 50 stops on the Tour, there's dozens of different places to visit and as many versions to sample," reads the tour's website. "Really wish to sink your sweet tooth into it? We've designed the Butter Tart Tour into four tasty bite-size servings that can be easily done over two or three days."

The impressive, self-guided tour is offered year-round, with participating bakeries, cafes and restaurants baking up fresh tarts daily.

You can download the full tour map and brochure here, but I suggest you have something sweet in-hand while checking it out. Your mouth will water, no ifs ands or but(ter tart)s.