Toronto swarms Pablo Cheese Tart on opening day

Pablo Cheese Tart opened its doors in Toronto today causing a frenzy all along Dundas West. Crowds arrived for their opening special, a deal that would see the first 150 people through the door walk away with a free cheese tart.

People started lining up just before noon, more than four hours in advance of the opening at 4 p.m.

Everyone seemed to be in a good mood despite the long waits. This is the first location of the Japanese bakery in Canada. They're famous for their fresh baked cheese tarts which come in a variety of sizes and flavours.

Cops were also on hand doing crowd control which they might need more of once those who don't score the free deal realize they need to fork over $15 for a whole tart.

For more modest budgets, slices go for between $4 and $6 depending on the type of tart.

Tarts are cooked to medium rare for extra ooziness or regular which has a consistency more like jello.

There's also a variety of drinks as well as soft serve.