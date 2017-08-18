Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
good cheese toronto

Toronto's newest cheese shop is also going to be a bar

Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Wine and cheese should always be consumed in tandem, which is why Toronto's newest cheese shop will also double as a bar space. 

Good Cheese, at 614 Gerrard St. E. in East Chinatown, is open now and operating as a regular neighbourhood cheese shop, but in the coming weeks it'll roll out a selection of craft beer and wine to enjoy while savouring the amazing cheese on offer. 

Look for a mix of local and European beer offerings and an eclectic selection of wine that's focused on drawing out the best attributes of the cheese on offer at any given time. 

good cheese toronto

After stuffing your face with cheese, you can always take a stroll across the street to Wong's Ice Cream — because there's no such thing as too much dairy, right? 

Lead photo by

Good Cheese

