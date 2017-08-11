Toronto is getting a funnel cake restaurant

You won't have to venture to the CNE or Canada's Wonderland to get your funnel cake fix anymore. That's because there's a funnel cake restaurant opening right in the downtown core.

Funnel Cake Express is moving in right next to Wellesley Station at 8 Wellesley St. E.

The owners, who have run a mobile food stall that appears at various GTA festivals and events, have yet to confirm an opening date. But, the signage is up, so it looks like they'll be getting their deep fryers up and running soon.

Along with funnel cakes, Funnel Cake Express has also served up deep-fried cookie dough and deep-friend butter, so you can probably expect a slew of artery-clogging, yet delicious treats at its bricks and mortar location.