This Week on DineSafe: Pho Linh, Poutini's, Ghandi Roti, Szechuan Gourmet, Nadege

Toronto's late night poutine purveyor Poutini's was embroiled in turmoil this past weekend. They also managed to get a conditional pass from city health inspectors during the week. Other DineSafe highlights include the closures of Ghandi Roti and El Rinconcito Mexicano.
Learn what other Toronto joints got busted this week on DineSafe.
Pho Linh (1156 College St.)
- Inspected on: August 14, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 15, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 15, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to prevent an insect infestation.
- Inspected on: August 15, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/ adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: August 16, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: August 17, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: )
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Poutini's (1112 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: August 17, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 18, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.