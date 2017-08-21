This Week on DineSafe: Pho Linh, Poutini's, Ghandi Roti, Szechuan Gourmet, Nadege

Toronto's late night poutine purveyor Poutini's was embroiled in turmoil this past weekend. They also managed to get a conditional pass from city health inspectors during the week. Other DineSafe highlights include the closures of Ghandi Roti and El Rinconcito Mexicano.

Pho Linh (1156 College St.)

Inspected on: August 14, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Asada Mexican Grill (809 St. Clair West)

Inspected on: August 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Gandhi Roti (554 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to prevent an insect infestation.

Szechuan Gourmet (1033 Steeles Ave. West)

Inspected on: August 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/ adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

El Rinconcito Mexicano (636 Church St.)

Inspected on: August 16, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Nadege Patisserie (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: August 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: )

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Inspected on: August 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

