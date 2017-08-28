This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Dim Sum King, Dolly's, e11even, ONOIR, Paisano's

This week on DineSafe no Toronto restaurants were shut down but a popular spot near the ACC managed to land in hot water with city health inspectors.

Here are the Toronto restaurants that got in trouble this week on DineSafe.

Little AAA (1276 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: August 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Dim Sum King (421 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: August 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Bombay Palace (71 Jarvis St.)

Inspected on: August 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

e11even (15 York St.)

Inspected on: August 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

ONOIR (620 Church St.)

Inspected on: August 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Dumpling King (3290 Midland Ave.)