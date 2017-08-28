This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Dim Sum King, Dolly's, e11even, ONOIR, Paisano's

This week on DineSafe no Toronto restaurants were shut down but a popular spot near the ACC managed to land in hot water with city health inspectors.
Here are the Toronto restaurants that got in trouble this week on DineSafe.
Little AAA (1276 Queen St. East)
- Inspected on: August 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: August 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: August 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: August 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Paisano's (116 Willowdale Ave.)
- Inspected on: August 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: August 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
ONOIR (620 Church St.)
- Inspected on: August 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Ali Baba's (1283 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: August 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Dolly's (1285 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: August 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.