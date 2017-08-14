This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Burrito Boyz, Radical Road, Churrasco of St. Clair

While there are no closures to report this week on DineSafe, popular chains Ali Baba's and Burrito Boyz have returned to the offenders list, each landing conditional passes for key infractions.
Discover what other Toronto spots got carded this week on DineSafe.
Orchard (1174 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: August 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 9, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: August 9, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ali Baba's (561 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: August 10, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: August 10, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Il Sogno (1993 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: August 10, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.