Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: The Stockyards, Aka Teppan, Prohibition, Betty's, Drupati's

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurants closures to report, but a handful of very popular restaurants did get in trouble with the food police. From beer bars to barbecue joints, the DineSafe crew cited a wide range of spots during their inspections last week.

Find out who landed infractions in my roundup below.

Congee Delight (3555 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: July 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Betty's (240 King St. East)
  • Inspected on: August 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Drupati's Roti (1085 Bellamy Rd.)
  • Inspected on: August 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Sarah's Shawarma and Falafel (487 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Prohibition (696 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: August 2, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Storing hazardous foods in container at internal temperature above 5 C. 
Stockyards Smokehouse and Larder (699 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: August 2, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aka Teppan (394 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 3, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: The Stockyards, Aka Teppan, Prohibition, Betty's, Drupati's

The top 23 prepared food in Toronto by neighbourhood

10 stores that sell British products in Toronto

The top 15 wineries in Ontario

The top 10 vegetarian brunch in Toronto

10 bars in Toronto you need to visit if you like beer

The top 12 regional Italian restaurants in Toronto

Toronto getting a new brewery with a rooftop farm