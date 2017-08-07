This Week on DineSafe: The Stockyards, Aka Teppan, Prohibition, Betty's, Drupati's

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurants closures to report, but a handful of very popular restaurants did get in trouble with the food police. From beer bars to barbecue joints, the DineSafe crew cited a wide range of spots during their inspections last week.

Find out who landed infractions in my roundup below.

Congee Delight (3555 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: July 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Inspected on: August 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Prohibition (696 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: August 2, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Storing hazardous foods in container at internal temperature above 5 C.

Stockyards Smokehouse and Larder (699 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: August 2, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aka Teppan (394 Bloor St. West)