This Week on DineSafe: The Stockyards, Aka Teppan, Prohibition, Betty's, Drupati's

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurants closures to report, but a handful of very popular restaurants did get in trouble with the food police. From beer bars to barbecue joints, the DineSafe crew cited a wide range of spots during their inspections last week.
Find out who landed infractions in my roundup below.
- Inspected on: July 31, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Betty's (240 King St. East)
- Inspected on: August 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: August 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: August 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Storing hazardous foods in container at internal temperature above 5 C.
- Inspected on: August 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aka Teppan (394 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: August 3, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.