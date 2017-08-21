Poutini's is back in business after staff revolt

It looks like one of Toronto's most popular poutine purveyors is back in business. Days after workers walked out of Poutini's Queen St. location, staff and ownership met today to try to resolve the issues.

In a note recently posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, Poutini's owners Fred and Nick Laliberte explained how they met with staff today to hear their views and try to address their concerns.

According to the note, they've now reached an "amicable resolution" and "staff who walked out will be keeping their jobs."

Reaction to the news of the weekend walkout had been harsh and swift with many calling for a boycott of the restaurant.

Wow never buying anything from poutinis again — Burp Nifkin (@JamminGames) August 21, 2017

Poutini's opened in Toronto back in 2009 before proper cheese curds and gravy were known around these parts. Since then it has expanded to a location on King West and thrived as Toronto's appetite for poutine has known no bounds.