Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
poutinis toronto

Poutini's is back in business after staff revolt

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It looks like one of Toronto's most popular poutine purveyors is back in business. Days after workers walked out of Poutini's Queen St. location, staff and ownership met today to try to resolve the issues.

In a note recently posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, Poutini's owners Fred and Nick Laliberte explained how they met with staff today to hear their views and try to address their concerns.

According to the note, they've now reached an "amicable resolution" and "staff who walked out will be keeping their jobs."

Reaction to the news of the weekend walkout had been harsh and swift with many calling for a boycott of the restaurant.

Poutini's opened in Toronto back in 2009 before proper cheese curds and gravy were known around these parts. Since then it has expanded to a location on King West and thrived as Toronto's appetite for poutine has known no bounds.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Poutini's is back in business after staff revolt

Susur Lee restaurants under scrutiny after staff backlash

This Week on DineSafe: Pho Linh, Poutini's, Ghandi Roti, Szechuan Gourmet, Nadege

Poutini's faces revolt after workers walk out

Toronto's new food truck does butter chicken burritos

The top 10 cheap craft beer deals in Toronto

The top 10 restaurants in Toronto to eat at when you're drunk

10 barbecue joints in Toronto you need to try