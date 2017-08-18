People are loving Toronto's new Japanese ice cream

One Toronto's newest bakery cafes might be related to Uncle Tetsu, but it does way more than Japanese cheesecake.

HCafe, which serves ice cream, at 4750 Yonge St. (Yonge and Sheppard) is Uncle Tetsu's latest foray in the city. There's also an HCafe on picturesque Main Street in Unionville.

HCafe serves Japanese-style cheesecake, as well as Madeleines, rusks (cheesecakes in cupcake form), no-bake cheesecakes (including one that's sakura flavoured) and rounded cheesecake "hats."

However, the treats that are popping up all over Instagram are fruit-filled mochi, ice cream cones and sundaes.

The mochi comes stuffed with strawberries, kiwis, bananas and more.

You can find ice cream flavours like black sesame, taro, coconut, matcha and ube here.

So go ahead, you know you want to treat yourself.