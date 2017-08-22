Paramount is opening its first Toronto butcher shop

Meat lovers of Yonge & Eglinton, rejoice! You're about to get the first (and so far only) Paramount Butcher Shop in Toronto.

Consider the rest of the city jealous, but grateful that we no longer have to visit Mississauga for the company's widely-coveted cuts of beef, lamb, goat, poultry and veal.

Paramount, which already owns successful butcher shops in Lebanon and The U.S., announced earlier this month on Facebook that it would be opening its second Canadian outpost.

We don't yet have a date for when the shop will be open, but we do have an address via the company's website: 2313 Yonge Street, right beside one of their Paramount Fine Foods restaurant locations.

Keep an eye on the forthcoming downtown Toronto location's website for that "coming soon" sign to disappear.