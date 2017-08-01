The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for July

The latest batch of new restaurants in Toronto give us all kinds of new places to do just what Torontonians want to in summer: party, hang, eat and drink, especially outside.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Toronto that opened in July.

This fun Gerrard East joint used to be an Irish pub, and now it’s a multi-level Mexican tavern serving up margaritas, tons of tacos, ceviche, and larger plates of items like carne asada. Settle into a spot next to a sleek fireplace or order another drink from one of several tiki bars and let the fiesta begin.

A Dundas West restaurant that used to be home to the Atlantic is serving up new takes on Korean fusion with such items as oxtail gnocchi, Jjajang orecchiette, and potato salada, along with a list of sake and soju options.

Food like chicken and latkes or crab cakes and brussel sprouts along with drinks like upscale craft beers and cocktails can be enjoyed at this College St. restaurant along with jazz and a patio.

Aiming to serve the Yonge and Eglinton community with healthy food options that were also fun to eat in a place that’s fun to eat them, this charming restaurant and cafe is serving up toasts, bowls and cocktails, and is also preparing convenient dinners for delivery or pick-up.

This new King East destination from chef Claudio Aprile has a range of spaces to suit your mood. An outside cantina area equipped with a Botanist gin bar serves grilled sandwiches, bar snacks are available at the lounge, and full dinners that pay homage to Toronto are served in the chill, elegant main dining room.

From one of the folks from beloved Dieu du Ciel!, this new brewpub in Little India is serving up their own inspired and elegant brews, currently accompanied by West Avenue Cider and Norman Hardie wine, as well as a menu of Japanese dishes like karaage and house pickled veggies.

This Financial District newcomer is really tapping into what Torontonians want with a menu of eight pizzas (which are half price after 11 p.m.) and fifty beers on tap, though wine and cocktails are on offer too. Tacos, bowls, steaks and burgers also grace the menu.

The new Yonge location of this Italian standby is serving up all the classics you know and love like their delectable pizza, sandwiches, pastries, and even chocolate-dipped gelato all in a breathtakingly designed space.

A sly homage to traditional red sauce joints, this place is run by the folks next door The Emerson at Lansdowne and Bloor. Dishing out massive saucy meatballs, stuffed peppers, caprese salads made with fresh mozzarella and dripping sandwiches, make this your new lunch spot.

A somewhat controversial reinvention of what was once epically rundown strip club Jilly’s, this place is aiming to win over hearts in a new way now with an epic rooftop bar serving upscale snacks like ceviche along with burgers and ribs to go with smart cocktails.