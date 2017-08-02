Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto gin

Mill Street Brewery is now making gin

Mill Street Brewery is best known for its beer, including popular brews like its Organic and Tankhouse Ale. However, now the Toronto-based brewery's dipping into the hard stuff.

Mill Street is now making gin, which is available at its Distillery District beer hall - clearly it's taken a cue from its surroundings.

Mill Street's distiller Martha Lowry developed the small batch gin, which is made with Citra hops. These are usually found in IPAs. Apparently they give the clear spirit a "fresh, citrus flavour and floral undertone."

You can taste this new product neat or in gin and tonics at the beer hall, or grab a 750 millilitre bottle for $49.95. 

Mill Street Brewery

