Toronto brunch stalwart Edward Levesque closing after 16 years

There's sad news for east-side brunch denizens as longtime Leslieville stalwart Edward Levesque Kitchen is closing after a 16 year run.

The restaurant, which re-branded to Edward's 1920 last year, was at the forefront of the Leslieville dining scene before the neighbourhood made it onto the rest of Toronto's radar.

Owned and operated by Edward Levesque himself, the restaurant which was once known for its long brunch lineups and all-day breakfast, was a fixture on the city's best brunch lists for years but was also open for dinner five days a week.

Meat and produce were sourced where possible from nearby farms and the open kitchen at the front of the restaurant was were Levesque himself could often be found when he wasn't greeting customers.

According to an e-mail sent today by the restaurant, the last day will be tomorrow, Sunday August 20, with a final brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.