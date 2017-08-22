Eat & Drink
lady marmalade toronto

Toronto brunch favourite Lady Marmalade is leaving Leslieville

One of Toronto's most popular brunch spots will soon be saying goodbye to Leslieville. Lady Marmalade, which has been a fixture on Queen East since it opened in 2009, announced today they'll be moving to a new home next spring.

According to a news release, the new location at 265 Broadview Avenue in East Chinatown will be a "bright and airy dining space, walled with greenery and washed in natural light."

Hopefully it'll also be a bigger space so those lineups get shorter and that they keep their excellent eggs benedicts on the menu.

