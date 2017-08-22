Toronto brunch favourite Lady Marmalade is leaving Leslieville

One of Toronto's most popular brunch spots will soon be saying goodbye to Leslieville. Lady Marmalade, which has been a fixture on Queen East since it opened in 2009, announced today they'll be moving to a new home next spring.

According to a news release, the new location at 265 Broadview Avenue in East Chinatown will be a "bright and airy dining space, walled with greenery and washed in natural light."

Hopefully it'll also be a bigger space so those lineups get shorter and that they keep their excellent eggs benedicts on the menu.