Top secret dinner party took over a Toronto park last night

Last night's rain didn't seem to put a damper on the annual Diner en Blanc, a secret dinner party where guests must dress all in white to participate.

To join in, folks must sign up in advance, however, they don't know where they're dining until they arrive at the outdoor venue, which changes every year.

For 2017, it was at Canoe Landing Park. Diner en Blanc has previously popped up in the Canary District, in the Distillery District, at Fort York and by the Harbourfront.

Last night's weather conditions might not have been ideal for this event, but attendees didn't seem to mind as they clutched white umbrellas and donned transparent rain ponchos.

Apparently, the first time it rained in Diner en Blanc history was in Toronto back in 2012. You can always count on Toronto's weird summer weather to break some sort of record.

Diner en Blanc started in Paris back in 1978 and it's since expanded to cities around the world.

People come out to enjoy an elegant dinner under the stars that always concludes with dancing.