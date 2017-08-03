Toronto is getting a cocktail bar where drinks are made of trash

Toronto's cocktail culture has never been described as trashy, but one local restaurant is hoping to change that.

Thanks to a unique collaboration between LoPan and a cocktail pop-up called Trash Tiki, Torontonians will be able to do more than eat garbage; they'll be able to taste and learn about cocktails made from leftovers.

On August 20 and 21, the College Street restaurant is hosting the pop-up dreamed up by a UK and Canadian bartending duo. After working together in the industry, they witnessed a shocking amount of ingredients, such as citrus, herbs and other fruits being thrown away nightly.

They did something about it and created Trash Tiki, which is on a 10-stop North American tour showing businesses how to save money and curb waste by creating sustainable drinks.

They've toured the pop-up globally, hosting Trash Talk seminars and choosing trash specific to every location to create unique cocktails.

Their website features dozens of cocktail recipes as well as tips and tricks to being more conscious about using the scraps you once tossed into the compost to create delicious new flavours, syrups and garnishes.

This is Track Tiki's only Canadian stop on their current delectable and educational and waste awareness tour.