Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto farmers market

Toronto is getting a new weekly farmers' market

Farmers' markets pop all over Toronto, giving folks around the city a chance to buy fresh produce and other locally made goodies. Few, however, can boast as novel a location as this new addition.

The latest weekly market to appear in Toronto will take place in Corktown's Underpass Park, a revitalized space featuring some of the best street art in the city.

This market, from The Corktown Residents and Business Association as well as Living Toronto, will run on Thursdays between 3 and 7 p.m. from July 20 until October 19. 

Vendors include Clearwater Farms, Monforte Dairy, Sparkplug Coffee and Stanners Vinyards along with plenty of others selling produce, baked goods, and honey.

MarkBeauchamp

