Toronto now has a pierogi food truck

Mr. Pierogi is Toronto’s first food truck to top sweet and savoury cheese-filled Polish dumplings with a range of wild toppings inspired by cuisines from across the globe. With over 20 toppings, they offer creations like poutine or dessert apple, or you can design your own wild combo.

Run by Ratmir and Krystina Prokushev, the idea behind the truck is to bring the streets of Toronto the taste of traditional pierogis but with high quality toppings that take them to a new level.

Greek pierogis ($9.50) are topped with tomato, cucumber, olive, onion, feta, and a tzatziki that works really well with the dumplings due to its similarity to the typical cooling sour cream traditional pierogis are served with. This brings together two powerhouse Toronto cuisines.

Fifty-cent toppings include options like pickles, olives, tomato, and chips, dollar ones include jalapeno and cheese, and deluxe toppings for a buck fifty include cheese curds, bacon and chicken. For two bucks you can even get hearty sausage and sauerkraut.

Chicken club pierogis ($10.50) are an indulgent and zany combo, adding diced breaded chicken, tomatoes and ranch to more usual toppings of bacon and cheese.

Deutschland ($8.50) toppings stick more to the European roots of pierogis, topped with sauerkraut and zesty rounds of sausage. Additional sauces and savoury and sweet drizzles are available at the cash of the truck.

Cheeseburger pierogis ($10.50) are probably at the wildest end of the spectrum, topped with seasoned ground beef, cheese, pickles, onions, and a version of mac sauce. Definitely a high-octane pierogi experience.

Then over at the other end of the spectrum there’s the classic ($8.50) topped with familiar bacon, irresistible fried onions, sour cream and chopped green onions.

Taco pierogis ($12) topped with beef, cheese, jalapenos, tomato, guac, and sharp crushed chips that get a little soggy, though the slight spice on this one is surprisingly nice.

They were sold out of their popular caramelized apple dessert pierogis when I arrived but still had Nutella banana. Both are $8, served with whipped cream and based off the sweeter, slightly less well-known sweet cottage cheese pierogis rather than the cheese and potato ones.

You can pay for your meal using Square, and plans for future creations include ideas like tandoori, butter chicken, mac n’ cheese, and pizza pierogis.