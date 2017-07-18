Toronto is getting two new spots for liquid nitrogen ice cream

If you've bored of over-the-top ice cream cones, you might want to check try another super cool treat this summer.

Liquid nitrogen ice cream has been around for a while now, but this smoky dessert is now becoming more popular thanks to a handful of restaurants who serve it in Toronto.

Markham's Cool N2 (the restaurant's originally from Taiwan) will soon make its Toronto debut. It's moving into 412 Queen St. W., a few doors down from the Cameron House.

It serves up a variety of desserts made using liquid nitrogen, including creme brulée and sundaes that come topped with syringes filled with sauce.

In keeping with the mad science theme, a new spot called Lab Sense just opened at 526 Yonge St., just south of Wellesley.

Eative Film Cafe in Kensington Market has also been doing liquid nitrogen ice cream for the past few seasons.