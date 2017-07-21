Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kaka sushi toronto

Markham's popular AYCE sushi opening in downtown Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You'll no longer have to venture to Markham to get your KaKa fix. That's because the super popular Japanese restaurant, known for its all-you-can-eat sushi menu, is opening a new location in Toronto.

On Facebook, the restaurant announced it'd soon start serving up raw fish feasts south of Steeles. 

The new restaurant will be located at 665 Bay St., at Elm, and it'll replace Sushi Queen Izakaya (which will soon wind down operations). The new KaKa should be up and running in September or October. 

You can expect AYCE sushi here as well as an upgraded menu specifically for the downtown location.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Markham's popular AYCE sushi opening in downtown Toronto

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

Toronto food events: Butter Tart Battle, Momo Crawl, Junction Night Market

Toronto's Natrel Milk Bar shuts down

Susur Lee is opening a healthy fast food restaurant in Toronto

Popular vegan pizza joint opening in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Skippa, Baked on Brock, Koek Koek, KayPacha

Toronto is getting a new weekly farmers' market