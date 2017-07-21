Markham's popular AYCE sushi opening in downtown Toronto

You'll no longer have to venture to Markham to get your KaKa fix. That's because the super popular Japanese restaurant, known for its all-you-can-eat sushi menu, is opening a new location in Toronto.

On Facebook, the restaurant announced it'd soon start serving up raw fish feasts south of Steeles.

The new restaurant will be located at 665 Bay St., at Elm, and it'll replace Sushi Queen Izakaya (which will soon wind down operations). The new KaKa should be up and running in September or October.

You can expect AYCE sushi here as well as an upgraded menu specifically for the downtown location.