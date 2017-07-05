Eat & Drink
godspeed brewery toronto

Toronto's most anticipated brewery is now open

The old Dollarama space at Gerrard and Coxwell is now Toronto's newest craft brewery. After months of anticipation this 6,000 square foot spot in Little India is finally up and running.

Godspeed Brewery, the highly anticipated project from Luc "Bim" Lafontaine (ex Dieu du Ciel!), opened its retail store this past weekend. It drew lineups as it introduced its initial three beers to the city.

Right now, there's a Dortmunder, a Stout and an IPA on offer. Each one comes in a 355 millilitre can ($3.75). 

The retail store is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily. The 140-seat brewpub is slated to open later this summer.

