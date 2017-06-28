You can now get charcoal dipped cones in Toronto

If the lineup's too long at iHalo Krunch, you can head east to Spadina to get your activated charcoal-infused ice cream fix.

That's because CutiePie Cupcakes, also known as the home of the original unicorn latte, just debuted charcoal dipped cones.

The local bakery and cafe will dip champagne or vanilla-flavoured ice cream in a charcoal berry coating for $3.50. It claims "activated charcoal helps your body naturally detox and purify."

While this sugar-laden dessert (and charcoal infused anything, really) will do neither, it will make for a stellar post on Instagram. That's what summer food trends are all about, right?

And for those who are more unicorn than goth, CutiePie Cupcakes also serves up rainbow cones and other colourful confections.