Yorkville is getting a Max Brenner cafe

We might not be able to eat chocolate feasts in Toronto quite yet, but the chef behind the dessert-focused Max Brenner restaurant is bringing a cafe in Yorkville.

The Alternative Cafe, which already has a location at Richmond and Spadina, will debut its second Toronto outpost at Yorkville Village, or the mall formerly known as Hazelton Lanes.

The shopping centre has undergone an extreme makeover, and as Retail Insider reports, it'll soon be home to more luxury retailers (such as Belstaff, Eleventy and Jean-Paul Fortin) to match the Yorkville vibe, of course.

A post shared by Yorkville Village (@yorkvillevillage) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

On the wellness side of things, the mall's currently home to Equinox and Whole Foods, but it'll also see the city's second SoulCycle move in later this year.

As for food, Retail Insider says the Chase Hospitality Group will open a new restaurant called Palm Lane on site. Mi’Hito, which has a location at College and Spadina, will also start serving sushi burritos and poke in Yorkville too.

The Alterative Cafe, chef Oded Brenner's newish concept cafe will dole out hot and cold beverages, nutella rugelach and other coffee house staples.

Oded's more famous Max Brenner restaurant chain has 50 locations around the world, including in Israel (where it started), the United States and Australia.