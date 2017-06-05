Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Canton Chilli, Skwish, Butter Chicken Factory, Crown Princess

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. However, one of Toronto's best spots for late night Chinese food landed in some hot water when they received seven infractions from city health inspectors.

Discover what other local restaurants got busted by the food police this week on DineSafe.

Butter Chicken Factory (556 Parliament St.)
  • Inspected on: May 29, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Crown Princess (1033 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mr. Tonkatsu (520 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Skwish (1192 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Triple Triple Pizza & Chicken (2639 Eglinton Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Canton Chilli (418 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Green Beanery (565 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kowloon Dim Sum Restaurant (5 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: June 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

