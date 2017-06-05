This Week on DineSafe: Canton Chilli, Skwish, Butter Chicken Factory, Crown Princess

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. However, one of Toronto's best spots for late night Chinese food landed in some hot water when they received seven infractions from city health inspectors.

Discover what other local restaurants got busted by the food police this week on DineSafe.

Butter Chicken Factory (556 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: May 29, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Crown Princess (1033 Bay St.)

Inspected on: May 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Skwish (1192 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: May 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Canton Chilli (418 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: June 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Green Beanery (565 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: June 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kowloon Dim Sum Restaurant (5 Baldwin St.)