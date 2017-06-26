This Week on DineSafe: Barque, Fruitful Market, The Tulip, Circus Coffee House, Cumbrae's

This week on DineSafe I can happily report that there are no restaurant closures to report. One of Toronto's top BBQ joints did, however, land six infractions from city health inspectors resulting in a conditional pass.

See which other restaurants landed on DineSafe this week.

Barque Smokehouse (299 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: June 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Celebrity Hot Pot (254 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: June 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Fruitful Market (327 Carlaw Ave.)

Inspected on: June 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure premises swept to prevent food contamination.

The Tulip (1606 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: June 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Circus Coffee House (7 Woodmount Ave.)

Inspected on: June 22, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A