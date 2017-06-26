This Week on DineSafe: Barque, Fruitful Market, The Tulip, Circus Coffee House, Cumbrae's

This week on DineSafe I can happily report that there are no restaurant closures to report. One of Toronto's top BBQ joints did, however, land six infractions from city health inspectors resulting in a conditional pass.
See which other restaurants landed on DineSafe this week.
- Inspected on: June 20, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 20, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: June 20, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure premises swept to prevent food contamination.
The Tulip (1606 Queen St. East)
- Inspected on: June 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: June 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 22, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.